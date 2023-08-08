FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Raised by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $110.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after acquiring an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

