Brokers Offer Predictions for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.84. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $16.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $345.32 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $276.57 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,052 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,188. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

