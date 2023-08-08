Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of several other research reports. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

DIN stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

