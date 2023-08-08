Analysts Set Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.1 %

RARE stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 185.89% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,387 shares of company stock valued at $219,356. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

