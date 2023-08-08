KeyCorp Weighs in on Camping World Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Camping World in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Camping World’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE CWH opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Camping World by 2,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camping World by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

