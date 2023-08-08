Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

BLD stock opened at $297.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $300.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.64.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

