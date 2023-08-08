Parker-Hannifin Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $22.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.25 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

PH stock opened at $424.94 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $425.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

