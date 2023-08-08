Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Reduced by Northland Capmk

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

FORM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.62 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 822,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 554,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 338,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

