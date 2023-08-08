Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Raymond James cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $10.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

