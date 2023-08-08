Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $103.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.