ProPetro Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PUMP. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ProPetro by 102.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 105.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at $276,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,390 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

