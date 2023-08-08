Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ceridian HCM in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Ceridian HCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDAY. TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -813.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $79.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,006 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $323,391.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,100.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,223 shares of company stock worth $2,129,567 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

