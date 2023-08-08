Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Cut by Analyst

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Kadant Stock Up 1.9 %

KAI stock opened at $216.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $229.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.26 and a 200 day moving average of $205.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Kadant by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.