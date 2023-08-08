Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.92.

Fortis Trading Up 1.1 %

Fortis stock opened at C$53.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.94. The company has a market cap of C$26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

