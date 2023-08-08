Silence Therapeutics plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Silence Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silence Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

