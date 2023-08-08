KeyCorp Comments on The Timken Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Timken Trading Down 1.0 %

Timken stock opened at $80.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. Timken has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after buying an additional 1,079,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,920,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

