Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Issued By B. Riley

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SXC. Benchmark raised their price target on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

SXC opened at $9.27 on Monday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $776.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.30.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,095,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 273,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 295,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.