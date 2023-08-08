KeyCorp Comments on Altice USA, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. Altice USA has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Altice USA by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190,725 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.