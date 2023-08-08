Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Decreased by Analyst

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Global Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $178.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $250,713.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,393.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew E. Clark sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $199,687.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $250,713.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,393.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $426,435. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

