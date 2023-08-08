Guild Holdings Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Guild in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. Guild had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Guild Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $12.50 on Monday. Guild has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $762 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Guild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,326 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guild

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 78.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guild Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

