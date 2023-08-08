Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for ANSYS, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANSYS in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for ANSYS’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ANSYS’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

ANSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $306.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,738 shares of company stock valued at $23,113,972. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after buying an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after buying an additional 430,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after buying an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,855,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.