Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TEGNA Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TEGNA in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1138 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 27,586.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 641.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

