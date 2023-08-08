Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Livent

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE LTHM opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Livent by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after buying an additional 2,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Livent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,844,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after buying an additional 247,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.