Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CENT. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

