Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Issued By William Blair

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Parsons in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Parsons’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Parsons’ FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $54.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Parsons has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 34.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

