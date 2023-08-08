National Bank Financial Comments on EQB Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQB in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2024 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.88.

EQB Trading Up 2.6 %

EQB opened at C$83.52 on Monday. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$71.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.52.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

