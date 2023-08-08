Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.