Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Moderna, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.12. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNA. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $101.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna has a 52-week low of $98.43 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,109,826.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $712,212,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,005 shares of company stock valued at $49,321,425 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

