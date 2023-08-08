FY2026 EPS Estimates for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Cut by Analyst

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Geron in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.87. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

In other Geron news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 117.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

