Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

