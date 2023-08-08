Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) PT at $76.39

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.28.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,800,129.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 74,626 shares of company stock worth $4,761,915 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,342 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 222,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $62.67 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 165.91%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

