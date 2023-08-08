Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $40.58

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

NYSE GIL opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

