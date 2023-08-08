Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUN. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SUN

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sunoco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.