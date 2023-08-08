Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.88.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.88. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

