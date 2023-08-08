Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,313.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

