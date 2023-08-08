Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.60.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys
Amedisys Price Performance
AMED opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,313.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $128.28.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
