Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Getty Images stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.46. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $36.45.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,209.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,490. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $66,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

