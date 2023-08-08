Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.