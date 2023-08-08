The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $38.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $386,346.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $1,801,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $3,383,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CG opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

