Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 35,850 shares of company stock worth $1,749,383. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.