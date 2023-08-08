Brokerages Set Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target at $44.38

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter worth $85,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $154,000.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

