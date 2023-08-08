Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Price Target at GBX 2,586.89

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,586.89 ($33.06).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($35.53) to GBX 2,680 ($34.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($31.95) to GBX 2,685 ($34.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($35.53) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($28.12) to GBX 2,700 ($34.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.75) to GBX 2,330 ($29.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bellway
Bellway Price Performance
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.