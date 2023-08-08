NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy
NuStar Energy Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NS stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
NuStar Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 202.53%.
NuStar Energy Company Profile
NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
