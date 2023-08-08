NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after purchasing an additional 643,843 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 402,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,437,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 248,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 217,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 202.53%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

