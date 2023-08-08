Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives $134.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Porsche Automobil Trading Up 0.3 %
Porsche Automobil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.
About Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
