Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives $134.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Porsche Automobil Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

About Porsche Automobil

(Get Free Report

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.