QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

QNST stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $495.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $25,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,524.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after buying an additional 840,745 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 689,523 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 409,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 566.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 321,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

