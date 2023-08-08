Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $54.87

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.87.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Get Our Latest Report on Qiagen
Institutional Trading of Qiagen
Qiagen Stock Performance
QGEN opened at $45.22 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.
About Qiagen
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qiagen
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.