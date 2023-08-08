Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $54.87

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Qiagen

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Qiagen Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Qiagen by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Qiagen by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Qiagen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN opened at $45.22 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.