Brokerages Set Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNCGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 65.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,061 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 723,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

