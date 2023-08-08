American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $4.28 Average PT from Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get American Well alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMWL

American Well Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of AMWL opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.79. American Well has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $32,575.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $511,244.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,566,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,478 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $32,575.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,891. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,949,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 251,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,172 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its position in American Well by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,944 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

(Get Free Report

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.