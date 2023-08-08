Brokerages Set Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Target Price at $10.86

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $65,192,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,728,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

