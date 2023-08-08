Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) vs. BEST (NYSE:BEST) Critical Review

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BEST and Shengfeng Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST 0 0 0 0 N/A Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST -16.83% -149.11% -15.04% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BEST and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.5% of BEST shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEST and Shengfeng Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST $1.12 billion 0.05 -$212.16 million ($9.52) -0.28 Shengfeng Development $370.33 million 0.61 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Shengfeng Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BEST.

Summary

Shengfeng Development beats BEST on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEST

About BEST

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management. In addition, it offers integrated services and solutions across the supply chain, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, and transportation services to offline and online enterprises. Further, the company provides express delivery services; and door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services to and from China, including international express, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, and freight forwarding through its network, and transportation and warehouse partners. Additionally, it operates real-time bidding platform to source truckload capacity from independent transportation service providers and agents; and offers online merchandise sourcing and store management services for convenience stores, as well as B2C services. Furthermore, the company provides various value-added services, including pre-shipment inspection, cargo insurance, oversized item delivery, COD facilitation, evidence of delivery, and upstairs delivery services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Shengfeng Development

(Get Free Report)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. It serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

