Analyzing Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $3.26, suggesting a potential upside of 89.53%.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.6% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -7,437.68% -59.78% -49.15% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Lightscape Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $890,000.00 298.33 -$77.97 million ($0.61) -2.82 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ESS Tech.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Lightscape Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Lightscape Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.